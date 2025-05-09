Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 May
SummaryRecommended stocks to invest in today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India for Friday, 9 May.
Stock market today: Indian frontline indices ended in the red on Thursday, 8 May, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan rattled investor sentiment. The market opened on a positive note but saw a sharp sell-off in the final hour after the Indian government confirmed strikes on air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in Pakistan.