Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 May

Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 9 May

Livemint

Recommended stocks to invest in today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, and MarketSmith India for Friday, 9 May.

Top stock picks to add to your basket on 8 May, as recommended by market experts. (Pexels Photo)
Gift this article

Stock market today: Indian frontline indices ended in the red on Thursday, 8 May, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan rattled investor sentiment. The market opened on a positive note but saw a sharp sell-off in the final hour after the Indian government confirmed strikes on air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in Pakistan.

Stock market today: Indian frontline indices ended in the red on Thursday, 8 May, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan rattled investor sentiment. The market opened on a positive note but saw a sharp sell-off in the final hour after the Indian government confirmed strikes on air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in Pakistan.

This triggered risk aversion among investors, weakening the rupee and pushing bond yields higher. The volatility index (India VIX) surged more than 10%, reflecting growing market uncertainty. Profit booking in banking, financials, energy, auto, pharma, and metal stocks contributed to the decline.

This triggered risk aversion among investors, weakening the rupee and pushing bond yields higher. The volatility index (India VIX) surged more than 10%, reflecting growing market uncertainty. Profit booking in banking, financials, energy, auto, pharma, and metal stocks contributed to the decline.

Adding to the pressure, hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve on rising inflation and unemployment risks further unsettled investors.

Top stock picks to add to your basket on 9 May, as recommended by market experts.

Here are three stocks to trade, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman for Friday, 9 May:

ACC (current price 1801.60)

Sell rally to 1,850 | Stop 1,880 | Target 1,750-1,675

Why it’s recommended: ACC has faced margin pressures due to fluctuating raw material costs, heightened competition in the infrastructure sector, and demand volatility in real estate. Despite these challenges, steady urbanisation and government-led infrastructure projects continue to support long-term growth prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 28 | 52-week high: 2,750 | Volume: 1.5M

Technical analysis: Support at 1,600 | Resistance at 1,900.

Risk factors: Rising transportation costs, regulatory shifts in construction norms, and price sensitivity in bulk contracts.

Sell: Rally to 1,850.

Target price: 1,750-1,675 in one month.

Stop loss: 1,880.

BHARTI HEXA (current price 1,730)

Buy above 1,730 and dips to 1,650 | Stop 1,625 | Target 2,045-2,150

Why it’s recommended: Bharti Hexa remains a key player in telecom, benefiting from increasing data consumption and strong subscriber additions. However, industry-wide concerns about tariff hikes, competitive pricing wars, and 5G rollout costs weigh on the stock.

Key metrics: P/E: 25 | 52-week high: 1,752 | Volume: 535.18K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,290 | Resistance at 2,150.

Risk factors: Spectrum costs, regulatory changes, and competition from new entrants.

Buy: Above 1,730 and dips to 1,650.

Target price: 2,045-2,150 in one month.

Stop loss: 1,625.

Also Read: Dabur stock lacks triggers amid weak financial show

KIRLOSBROS (current price 1,840)

Buy above 1,850 on dips to 1,800 | Stop 1,770 | Target 1,900-1,945

Why it’s recommended: KirlosBros has maintained steady growth, driven by robust demand for industrial pumps and engineering solutions. However, exposure to cyclical industrial demand, rising input costs, and supply chain constraints could pose challenges.

Key metrics: P/E: 42 | 52-week high: 2,637 | Volume: 194.6K

Technical analysis: Support at 1,600 | Resistance at 2,190.

Risk factors: Commodity price fluctuations, logistics disruptions, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Buy: Above 1,850 and dips to 1,800.

Target price: 1,900-1,945 in one month.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 9 May:

Buy: Aptus Value Housing Finance (current price: 325)

Why it’s recommended: Focused niche in affordable housing finance, strong asset quality, and conservative lending

Key metrics: P/E: 21.30, 52-week high: 402, volume: 36.97crore

Technical analysis: Bounced back from its 200-DMA

Risk factors: Competitive pressure in affordable housing finance and geographical concentration risk

Buy at: 325

Target price: 360 in three months

Stop loss: 310

Buy: ITC Ltd (current price: 430)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial performance, growth prospects, market position, and operational efficiency

Key metrics: P/E: 26.69, 52-week high: 495, volume: 855.30 crore

Technical analysis: Bounced back from its 100-DMA

Risk factors: Overvaluation concerns, high ESG risk rating

Buy at: 430

Target price: 460 in three months

Stop loss: 421

Read this | What should investors expect from the ITC Hotels demerger?

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.