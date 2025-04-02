The strong move seen in financial counters in the last few days highlights the underlying bullish momentum. With the steady bias building in the last few sessions this counter has been able to demonstrate some strong footing. Despite some selling emerging yesterday, the counter rebounded well, indicating that the trends could show some spirited rise. The hold of important level around ₹335 indicates that the downward momentum has been prevented. Looking at the increased participation in the upside, one can consider going long.