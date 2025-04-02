Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Chalet Hotels: Buy above ₹850 | Stop loss ₹825 | Target ₹915-940
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
• Chalet Hotels: Buy above ₹850 | Stop loss ₹825 | Target ₹915-940
After a phase of consolidation, the trends show the inability of the stock to move higher with prices facing headwinds again. The last Q3 numbers were not encouraging. However, after the sharp selloff in the last three days, amid the weak market sentiment, is attracting bullishness. With a long-body candle highlighting a strong follow-through, we may see further bullishness. The average directional index (ADX) above 25 indicate the trends could continue higher.
After a phase of consolidation, the trends show the inability of the stock to move higher with prices facing headwinds again. The last Q3 numbers were not encouraging. However, after the sharp selloff in the last three days, amid the weak market sentiment, is attracting bullishness. With a long-body candle highlighting a strong follow-through, we may see further bullishness. The average directional index (ADX) above 25 indicate the trends could continue higher.
Also Read: The Great Escape: As investors abandon US for greener pastures, Indian stocks stand to benefit
• Medanta: Buy above ₹1,235 | Stop loss ₹1,210 | Target ₹1,315-1,345
Overall, the momentum remains hesitant as the trends continue to show that the pullbacks are producing a steady demand from lower levels, indicating that the bullishness in this counter is very much intact. As the prices are now rebounding despite some pressure seen across the market, the trends could revive. Prices have managed to revive on Friday and Thursday, and the relative strength index (RSI) is reviving from a neutral zone that can help a rebound from the lower levels. Look to initiate long.
• Poonawalla Fincorp: Buy above ₹351 and on dips to ₹340 | Stop loss ₹335 | Target ₹360-370
The strong move seen in financial counters in the last few days highlights the underlying bullish momentum. With the steady bias building in the last few sessions this counter has been able to demonstrate some strong footing. Despite some selling emerging yesterday, the counter rebounded well, indicating that the trends could show some spirited rise. The hold of important level around ₹335 indicates that the downward momentum has been prevented. Looking at the increased participation in the upside, one can consider going long.
Also Read: Which Indian pharma stocks will outperform bank deposits?
Best stocks to buy today, MarketSmith India's recommendations for 2 April:
1. Jio Financial Services Ltd: Current market price: ₹230.42 | Buy range: ₹225–231 | Profit goal: ₹255 | Stop loss: ₹220 | Timeframe: 2-3 months
2. HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Current market price: ₹693 | Buy range: ₹675-695 | Profit goal: ₹780 | Stop Loss: ₹655 | Timeframe: 2-3 months
Also Read: Early summer spike heats up power sector stocks
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.
"Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions."