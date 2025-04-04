Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 4 April

Buy: Angel One (current price: ₹2,461.65)

Why it’s recommended: Strong surge seen after some hesitation at the resistance zone around 2,400 spells that there is some strong underlying momentum. With the market showing renewed momentum, we should keep an eye on this stock now.

Key metrics: P/E: 15 | 52-week high: ₹3,503 | Volume: 1.53 million.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,165, resistance at ₹2,900.

Risk factors: Being a brokerage firm, it is highly sensitive to market volatility and investor sentiment.

Buy at: ₹2,470 | Target price: ₹2,590-2,675 in three months | Stop loss: ₹2,430

•CREDITACC: Buy above: ₹1,025 | Stop: ₹995 | Target: ₹1,095-1,100

Buy: Creditacc (current price: ₹1,011.35)

Why it’s recommended: After a disappointing Q3, prices were struggling to generate some upward traction. Now, with the buying interest at lower levels we are once again seeing a steady buying interest emerge.

Key metrics: P/E: 19 | 52-week high: ₹1,553 | Volume: 762,500.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹1,100.

Risk factors: As a microfinance institution, it faces risks of loan defaults, especially in economically weaker regions.

Buy at: ₹1,025 | Target price: ₹1,095-1,100 in three months | Stop loss: ₹995

•POLYPLEX: Buy CMP and on dips to: ₹1,211 | Stop: ₹1,200 | Target: ₹1,325-1,350

Buy: Polyplex (current price: ₹1,248.40)

Why it’s recommended: After the sharp decline seen from December, the recovery has been quite robust with the formation of a higher low and steady participation.

Key metrics: P/E: 48 | 52-week high: ₹1,480 | Volume: 62,000.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1,170, resistance at ₹1,400.

Risk factors: Exposure to fluctuations in raw material prices and foreign exchange rates can impact profitability.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,211 | Target price: ₹1,325-1,350 in three months | Stop loss: ₹1,200

Three banking and financial services stocks to buy today, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

IDFC First Bank (current price: ₹60.35)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has given a triangle pattern breakout on the hourly chart, with bullish momentum supported by RSI above 60 on the daily chart.

Key metrics: RSI: 62, Volume surge on breakout, 52-week high: ₹87.20

Technical analysis: Triangle breakout confirmed; strong support seen around ₹55, RSI strength supports continued upside.

Risk factors: Sensitive to rate hike cycles and PSU banking sentiment.

Buy at: ₹60.35 | Target price: ₹66– ₹70 in 2–3 weeks | Stop loss: ₹54.90

Bandhan Bank Ltd (current price: ₹156.60)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has exhibited bullish behaviour with strong support at lower levels, signaling a potential trend reversal.

Key metrics: RSI: 62, Volume surge on breakout, MACD 1.43,ADX 17.75

Technical analysis: Stock has given an upper breakout of a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart and also a triangle breakout on the hourly chart, indicating strong upward momentum.

Risk factors: Potential market volatility and sector-specific risks could impact stock performance.

Buy at: ₹156.60 | Target price: ₹180– ₹185 in 2–3 weeks | Stop loss: ₹145

IIFL Finance Ltd (current price: ₹350.45)

Why it’s recommended: The stock has shown bullish signs with strong technical indicators supporting upward momentum.

Key metrics: RSI (Daily): 61.7, Volume above 10-day average, 52-week high: ₹450

Technical analysis: Stock has given a rising wedge breakout on the hourly chart, and RSI above 60 on the daily chart confirms ongoing bullish momentum.

Risk factors: Sensitive to interest rate movements and NBFC sector regulations.

Buy at: ₹350.45 | Target price: ₹408– ₹415 in 2–3 weeks | Stop loss: ₹322

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Choice International Ltd (current price: ₹ 518.7)

Why it’s recommended: Strong financial growth and diverse financial ecosystem

Key metrics: P/E: 68.83, 52-week high: ₹ 568.90, volume: ₹4.37 Lakh.

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout on the daily chart along with strong volume.

Risk factors: Data security concerns, interest rate, and exchange rate fluctuations

Buy at: ₹ 518.7 | Target price: ₹610 in 3 months| Stop loss: ₹480

Bharat Dynamics Ltd (current price: ₹1,343.50)

Why it’s recommended: secured a ₹4,362.23 crore contract to supply armaments to the Indian Armed Forces.

Key metrics: P/E: 83.83, 52-week high: ₹1,794, volume: ₹ 556.75 Cr.

Technical analysis: Retesting downward-sloping trendline breakout on the daily chart

Risk factors: Govt dependency, execution, and cost overruns, geopolitical and economic factors.

Buy at: ₹1,343.50 | Target price: ₹1,700 in 3 months | Stop loss: ₹1,190

