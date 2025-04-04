Markets
Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 4 April
Livemint 4 min read 04 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Discover the top stocks recommended by Raja Venkataraman, Ankush Bajaj, and MarketSmith India for Friday, 4 April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three best stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
•ANGELONE: Buy above: ₹2,470 | Stop: ₹2,430 | Target: ₹2,590-2,675
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less