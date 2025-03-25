Markets
Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 25 March
Summary
- Discover the top stocks recommended by Raja Venkataraman and MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 25 March.
MarketSmith India's top stock picks for 25 March
Divi’s Laboratories Ltd
Current market price: ₹5,922 | Buy range: ₹5,800–5,950 | Profit goal: ₹6,850 | Stop loss: ₹5,570 | Time frame: 2–3 months
