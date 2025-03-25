Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Current market price: ₹993.6 | Buy range: ₹980–100 | Profit goal: ₹1,135| Stop loss: ₹929 | Time frame: 2–3 months

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Paradeep Phosphates

Buy above ₹104, stop ₹101, target ₹109-111

The strong rebound from lower levels combined with some genuine buying in this counter could fuel some upside. Overall, there has been some steady buying at lower levels as a hammer bottom was formed in January end highlighting a bottoming formation. The relative strength Index (RSI ) is seen rising ever since and is now inching higher. The prices are showing intention to step up and can be a good opportunity to go long at current levels.

Supriya Lifescience

Buy above ₹762 , stop ₹735, target ₹820-835

This counter, after dipping after some steady profit booking, is seen reviving. A positive move above 60 levels on the relative strength Index (RSI), as seen on the charts around 725 levels in the last week, has some steady resolve on the way up. With a long body candle close on the last two trading sessions highlights continued positive sentiment. With momentum showing the potential for further rise in store, one could consider going long.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Buy above ₹299, stop ₹292 target ₹325-331

There are some strong recovery seen in select metal stocks. This share is in demand and the rise seen in the last session has given a strong breakout. With the possibility of a rise in the number of stores, The gradual resumption of upward momentum highlights more room at the top. The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights a strong case of bullishness. RSI is seen rising and pushing the prices above recent consolidation. With a long body candle firmly in place, we can look to initiate longs.

