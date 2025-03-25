There are some strong recovery seen in select metal stocks. This share is in demand and the rise seen in the last session has given a strong breakout. With the possibility of a rise in the number of stores, The gradual resumption of upward momentum highlights more room at the top. The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights a strong case of bullishness. RSI is seen rising and pushing the prices above recent consolidation. With a long body candle firmly in place, we can look to initiate longs.