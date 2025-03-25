Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 25 March

Top stock picks by market experts: Recommended stocks to buy on 25 March

Livemint

  • Discover the top stocks recommended by Raja Venkataraman and MarketSmith India for Tuesday, 25 March.

Stock picks by market experts for 25 March. Image: Pexels
MarketSmith India's top stock picks for 25 March

Divi’s Laboratories Ltd

Current market price: 5,922 | Buy range: 5,800–5,950 | Profit goal: 6,850 | Stop loss: 5,570 | Time frame: 2–3 months

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Current market price: 993.6 | Buy range: 980–100 | Profit goal: 1,135| Stop loss: 929 | Time frame: 2–3 months

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Paradeep Phosphates

Buy above 104, stop 101, target 109-111

The strong rebound from lower levels combined with some genuine buying in this counter could fuel some upside. Overall, there has been some steady buying at lower levels as a hammer bottom was formed in January end highlighting a bottoming formation. The relative strength Index (RSI ) is seen rising ever since and is now inching higher. The prices are showing intention to step up and can be a good opportunity to go long at current levels.

Supriya Lifescience

Buy above 762 , stop 735, target 820-835

This counter, after dipping after some steady profit booking, is seen reviving. A positive move above 60 levels on the relative strength Index (RSI), as seen on the charts around 725 levels in the last week, has some steady resolve on the way up. With a long body candle close on the last two trading sessions highlights continued positive sentiment. With momentum showing the potential for further rise in store, one could consider going long.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Buy above 299, stop 292 target 325-331

There are some strong recovery seen in select metal stocks. This share is in demand and the rise seen in the last session has given a strong breakout. With the possibility of a rise in the number of stores, The gradual resumption of upward momentum highlights more room at the top. The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights a strong case of bullishness. RSI is seen rising and pushing the prices above recent consolidation. With a long body candle firmly in place, we can look to initiate longs.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts and do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.

