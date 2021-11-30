Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emkay recommends these IT stocks to buy, upgrades TCS, Mphasis' ratings

Emkay recommends these IT stocks to buy, upgrades TCS, Mphasis' ratings

The brokerage believes robust broad-based demand and a healthy deal intake/pipeline provide good near-term revenue visibility for IT companies.
2 min read . 11:23 AM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage has upgraded IT stocks TCS and Mphasis to Buy, considering the recent stock underperformance

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT companies reported strong revenue acceleration in Q2FY22, driven by cloud adoption, digital transformation, cyber security and analytics. Brokerage and research firm Emkay believes that robust broad-based demand and a healthy deal intake/pipeline provide good near-term revenue visibility.

Tier-II companies outperformed Tier-I peers in sequential revenue growth as well as margin expansion. The IT companies' margin expansion was aided by revenue growth-led operating leverage, offshore shift, and productivity improvement which offset salary inflation and supply-side challenges.

The brokerage house has upgraded TCS (Target price: 4,100) and Mphasis (TP: 3,730) to Buy, considering the recent stock underperformance. Its pecking order is Infosys (TP: 2,100), Tech Mahindra (TP: 1,930), HCL Technologies (TP: 1,420) and TCS among Tier-1 names, and Persistent Systems (TP: 5,000), Firstsource (TP: 230), Mphasis and Birlasoft (TP: 550) in mid-caps.

Meanwhile Emkay has Hold rating on Wipro (TP: 700), LTI (TP: 6,650), Mindtree (TP: 4,450), and Coforge (TP: 5,400). 

The brokerage further expects IT spending to remain strong across verticals, aided by a consistent surge in demand for cloud, data analytics, digital transformation, cybersecurity and AI. It also expects the revenue momentum seen in H1 to continue throughout FY22, led by secular broad-based demand trends and healthy deal wins.

“Tier-1 IT companies, except for HCL Tech, reported flat margins sequentially. HCLT’s margin was down 60bps QoQ due to the weakness in the Products business. For Tier-II firms, margin performance remained resilient despite supply-side challenges. We believe that margins are likely to remain stable in FY22 despite supplyside issues as strong revenue growth-led operating leverage, employee pyramid rationalization, higher offshoring and higher pricing should negate wage inflation," Emkay's note stated.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!