Top picks for 2022: 14 stocks to buy as recommended by Angel One

“Given the aggressive tightening by the US Fed, there will be a slowdown in FII flows next year though domestic flows should remain robust and make up for any shortfall in FII flow. Nifty P/E based on consensus rolling one year forward multiples have come down from around 23.0x to 20.7x, though it’s still at a 10% premium to 5 year historical average of 18.6x," Angel One said in a note.