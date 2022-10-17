In Samvat 2079, volatility could continue, though at a slower pace, being close to a peak in the rate hike cycle. The resumption of growth at the global level and particularly on the domestic front is required to shake off the sluggish mood and get back on the path of a sustained uptrend in the markets, said brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}