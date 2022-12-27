Indian stocks outshined global markets in the year 2022, as it stood resilient to several global headwinds like high inflation, rising interest rates, currency swings, geopolitics uncertainties and the onslaught of foreign institutional investor (FII) selling. Despite a roller-coaster ride, Nifty gained about 3% for the year.

The brokerage house has shared fourteen stocks as its top picks for 2023 that investors can look to buy. The recommendations include Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, L&T, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, PI Industries, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Indian Hotels, Bharat Forge, Westlife Foodworks.

Sharing its outlook for the New Year 2023, brokerage Motilal Oswal said that “as we step into CY23, the global factors, like recessionary fears, geo-political risks and rising covid cases in China could keep the equity markets volatile. US Fed policy actions in 2023 along with RBI’s would hold importance where any moderation might encourage markets to pick up momentum."

It expects two themes to play out in CY23 viz. credit growth and capex and thus sectors like BFSI, capital goods, infrastructure, cement, housing, defence, railways could be in focus.

India stands out like an oasis in the desert, where rest of world is facing multiple challenges. Domestic flows too have remained strong and now FIIs have turned buyers. Nifty now trades at a 1year forward P/E of 20x, which seems fair, in the brokerage's view.

Cyclical upturn in many sectors (Real estate, Auto, Banking, Telecom etc.), and industry consolidation have led capacity utilization to recover to long term average of 75% which is expected to fuel fresh private investment, as per Motilal Oswal.

“In addition, rising scope of outsourcing on account of China+1 and Europe+1, along with various government initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India will propel manufacturing contribution to GDP higher from current 15%. Thus going ahead, with accelerated push by Centre towards capex and expected revival in private investment along with peaking inflation, Nifty earnings are expected to remain robust and grow at 17% CAGR over FY22-24," it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.