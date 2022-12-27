Top 14 stock picks by Motilal Oswal for New Year 20232 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 03:28 PM IST
- Despite a roller-coaster ride, Nifty gained about 3% for the year
Indian stocks outshined global markets in the year 2022, as it stood resilient to several global headwinds like high inflation, rising interest rates, currency swings, geopolitics uncertainties and the onslaught of foreign institutional investor (FII) selling. Despite a roller-coaster ride, Nifty gained about 3% for the year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started