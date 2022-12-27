Top 14 stock picks by Motilal Oswal for New Year 2023

“In addition, rising scope of outsourcing on account of China+1 and Europe+1, along with various government initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India will propel manufacturing contribution to GDP higher from current 15%. Thus going ahead, with accelerated push by Centre towards capex and expected revival in private investment along with peaking inflation, Nifty earnings are expected to remain robust and grow at 17% CAGR over FY22-24," it added.