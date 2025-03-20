Markets
Top stock picks for today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 20 March
Summary
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 20 March
MarketSmith India's top stock recommendations for 20 March
1. AMI Organics Ltd: Current market price: ₹2,359.50 | Buy range: ₹2,330–2,370 | Profit goal: ₹2,900 | Stop loss: ₹2,110 | Time frame: 2–3 months
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more