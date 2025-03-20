According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, the market status was shifted to a Rally Attempt from a Downtrend on Monday. Last week, Wednesday’s session was considered day one of an attempted rally, as the Nifty Bank closed in the green. The index did not breach the correction low of 47,702.90 since day one. Hence, yesterday’s action qualifies as day three of an attempted rally. From here, we would prefer to see a follow-through day before shifting the market to a Confirmed Uptrend.