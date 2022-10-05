Top 3 stocks to buy over next 2-3 quarters: Here are HDFC Securities' picks2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 03:39 PM IST
- ACC, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) and Dr Reddy’s are the three top stock picks by HDFC Securities
ACC Ltd from the cement space, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd from the auto ancillaries sector and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories from the pharma industry are the three top stock picks that domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has suggested that investors can look to buy with the time horizon of two to three quarters.