Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has recommended top stock picks that investors can look to buy for a minimum horizon of 6-12 months preferably via (Systematic Investment Plan) SIP route.

The brokerage has recommended eleven stocks as its top picks which are Aegis Logistics, Bharti Airtel, CDSL, HPCL, ICICI Bank, ITC, ONGC, Reliance Industries (RIL), State Bank of India (SBI), Thermax, TVS Motor.

“Aegis Logistics signed a 10+15 years contract for the use of petroleum storage at Kochi terminal with Shell. It secured international sourcing tenders for LPG from National Oil Co for the calendar year 2022 amidst stiff international competition and also expects a few more tender bids. Capacity addition led by expansion programs will drive volume as well as profitability growth in medium to long term," the brokerage house said in a note.

HPCL’s strong operational profile driven by dominant market position supported by established marketing and distribution network and scale-up in refining capacity provides comfort. It is continuously expanding the business portfolio with greater presence and focus in Natural Gas, Renewables and Petrochemicals, HDFC Securities highlighted.

For Thermax, the brokerage expects the firm to benefit from India’s transitioning to green energy setting up ambitious targets for 2030 in the renewable energy space.

“CDSL has ventured into new business like KYC/C-KYC for its investors through its subsidiary – CDSL Ventures (CVL), holding of insurance policies in electronic form through CDSL Insurance, GST Suvidha provider, etc., which will not only bring diversified revenue but some of them hold a promising future," the note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.