“Aegis Logistics signed a 10+15 years contract for the use of petroleum storage at Kochi terminal with Shell. It secured international sourcing tenders for LPG from National Oil Co for the calendar year 2022 amidst stiff international competition and also expects a few more tender bids. Capacity addition led by expansion programs will drive volume as well as profitability growth in medium to long term," the brokerage house said in a note.

