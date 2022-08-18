Top 3 stocks to buy as suggested by HDFC Securities over next 2-4 quarters2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- HDFC Securities' top stock picks are J Kumar Infraprojects, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers
Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities, while sharing its top picks, has recommended three stocks that investors can look to buy, which are from construction, auto ancillaries and real estate sectors with the time horizon of over next two to four quarters. The three stock picks are J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, LG Balakrishnan & Bros. Ltd, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.