Top 3 stocks to buy as suggested by HDFC Securities over next 2-4 quarters

LG Balakrishnan: “Given the strong growth in domestic 2W market, we continue to remain bullish on the prospects of the company in the medium term. Its replacement sales will keep growing given the large base of 2W and offset some concerns due to the imminent threat of EV in 2W that use minimal transmission products. We believe investors can buy the stock on dips in the band of ₹675-685 and add more on dips to ₹607-617 band for a base case fair value of ₹770 and bull case fair value of ₹838 over the next 2-3 quarters," said HDFC Securities.