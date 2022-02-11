Tata Steel: The stock has generated a breakout above the falling channel containing last six month’s corrective decline, signalling resumption of the up move and offers a fresh entry opportunity. The stock has witnessed a shallow retracement in the last six months. Thus, ICICI Securities expects the Tata Group stock to maintain positive bias and head higher towards ₹1,390 levels (target price).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}