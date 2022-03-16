Sharing its top stock picks with the time frame of around three months, domestic brokerage and research house ICICI Securities has recommended three stocks that investors can look to buy, which are IT stock Tech Mahindra, metal stock Graphite India and PSU stock Bharat Electronics (BEL).

ICICI Securities' top stock picks -

Tech Mahindra: The brokerage's Buy rating on the IT stock comes with target price of ₹1,690 per share and stop loss of ₹1,328 with time frame of around three months.

Graphite India: ICICI Securities has Buy tag on Graphite India shares. It has a target price of ₹568 and stop loss of ₹442. Graphite India Limited (GIL) is involved in manufacturing of Graphite Electrodes as well as Carbon and Graphite Speciality products in India.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): The brokerage house's bullish stance on the PSU stock comes with ₹245 target price and stop loss of ₹192. The public sector defence undertaking is primarily engaged in manufacturing of radar, communication, and electronic warfare equipment.

Sharing its technical outlook on Nifty, ICICI Securities said, "The Nifty underwent profit booking amid overbought conditions of daily stochastic oscillator. As a result, index formed a bear candle carrying lower low, indicating pause in upward momentum after rallying more than 1200 points over past five sessions.

Going ahead, it expects the index to trade with a positive bias and gradually head towards 17200-17300 region in coming weeks as it is 61.8% retracement of January-March decline (18350-15672). Meanwhile, any global volatility amid Fed meet should note be construed as negative, instead dips from hereon should be capitalized as buying opportunity as the brokerage does not expect Nifty to breach the key support of 16200 in coming weeks.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

