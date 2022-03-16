Going ahead, it expects the index to trade with a positive bias and gradually head towards 17200-17300 region in coming weeks as it is 61.8% retracement of January-March decline (18350-15672). Meanwhile, any global volatility amid Fed meet should note be construed as negative, instead dips from hereon should be capitalized as buying opportunity as the brokerage does not expect Nifty to breach the key support of 16200 in coming weeks.