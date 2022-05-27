HFCs (refrigerant gases) are a big opportunity in the global specialty chemicals business. India has strong players, including SRF and Gujarat Fluorochemcials, in the segment, said domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

SRF is among the world’s large HFC manufacturers with a total capacity of 36.5k-41 ktpa, which we expect grow to 51.5-56 ktpa before the imminent freeze on fresh capacity by December 2023. Gujarat Fluorochemicals has ~5ktpa capacity in HFCs and is evaluating expansion, the note highlighted.

Sharing its top stock picks, the brokerage house said it has Add recommendation on SRF shares whereas hold ratings on Navin Fluorine, Galaxy Surfactants, Rossari Biotech shares.

Further, ICICI Securities has maintained Buy tags on specialty chemical stocks Sudarshan Chemical, EPL, Chemplast Sanmar, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, PCBL, however, has suggested reduce on Clean Science and Technology shares.

Navin Fluorine too has ref-gas expansion plans, but has not announced capex. Ref-gas prices for Chemours (among the large players in the US) increased 40% YoY in QE-Mar’22, and SRF’s chemical business EBIT margin improved to 32%. This indicates much higher gains for SRF than US peers in ref-gas, the brokerage said.

SRF has guided for its chemical business EBIT margin at higher levels to sustain even in FY23, with the underlying assumption of ref-gas prices remaining high, ICICI Securities added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.