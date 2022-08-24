Tier-1 infrastructure developers are trading at ~8.5x 1-yr forward valuation and the recent correction presents an attractive entry point for strong balance sheet players, as per domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities which expects competitive intensity to reduce as middling players’ order books are full and in recent bids we are seeing that fewer companies and bids are below cost.

“Government’s intention of expanding highway programs augurs well for project awarding. With debt embargo on NHAI (Capex to be funded by budgetary support), we expect its balance sheet to improve. Asset monetisation may further strengthen NHAI balance sheet as sovereign funds have shown strong interest in recent NHAI and private road projects," the note stated.

HDFC Securities' top stock picks in the infra sector are GR Infra, KNR, PNC Infra, HG Infra and NCC. Within the Capital Goods, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Cummins India and Kalpataru are its preferred picks.

Tier-1 developers continue to remain cautious and seem to be choosing balance sheet over growth. This augurs well for long term rerating and asset creation, it added.

The brokerage's buy tags on infra stocks include GR Infra with a target price of ₹2,266, HG Infra (TP: ₹980), KNR Constructions (TP: ₹350), PNC Infratech (TP: ₹407), NCC (TP: ₹108), Ashoka Buildcon (TP: ₹140), Ahluwalia Contracts (TP: ₹542), JMC Projects (TP: ₹142), PSP Projects (TP: ₹705), ITD Cementation (TP: ₹126), Dilip Buildcon (TP: ₹369).

Meanwhile, it has Add recommendations on IRB Infra Developers with target price of ₹284 and J Kumar Infraprojects shares with price target of ₹364.

“Infrastructure asset creation is top priority of the current government, which may lead to robust ordering over the next decade," the note added.

HDFC Securities remains cautiously optimistic as HAM projects are being bid like EPC projects, which shall lead to equity shortfall and execution delays. EPC players with strong balance sheets, conservative bidding stance, and secured funding stand to outperform as the dust settles.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.