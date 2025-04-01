Top stock picks: Market experts recommend these stocks to buy today

Fortis Healthcare Ltd: Current market price: ₹ 698.35 | Buy range: ₹678–702 | Profit goal: ₹845 | Stop loss: ₹ 625 | Timeframe: 2–3 months.

Here are three energy sector stocks to buy for your portfolio, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj:

BHEL: Buy at: ₹216.40 | Target: ₹230-235 | Stop loss: ₹208

The MACD line stands at 1.32, currently above the signal line, indicating a bullish crossover and suggesting potential upward momentum. The recent trading volume exceeds the 30-day average, reflecting heightened trading interest and supporting the ongoing trend momentum. Adx at 30 shows bullishness in this stock. Also, the RSI on the Daily chart is above 60, showing strong momentum.

GAIL:Buy at: ₹183 | Target: ₹210-215 | Stop loss: ₹172

The stock has given a falling wedge pattern breakout with strong volumes. Additionally, the RSI is above the 60 level, suggesting that the momentum is likely to continue.

CESC: Buy at: ₹154 | Target: ₹174-178 | Stop loss: ₹142

The stock has given a head and shoulders breakout at ₹148 and is now trading at ₹153, providing confirmation of the breakout. The RSI is trending upwards and the MACD line is also in positive territory, indicating strong momentum and the potential for a good rally in this stock.

Here are three cement sector stocks to buy for your portfolio as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkataraman:

JK Cement: One should consider going long at current levels or on dips near ₹4,800 with a stop below ₹4,750 for a rise towards ₹5,500 in the next three months.

Ramco Cement: The trends suggest we should consider some upside towards ₹985 and ₹1,030 in the next three months as long as ₹850 level holds on the downside.

Dalmia Bharat: The charts clearly spell out a strong target zone in the region of ₹1,950-2,025 in the next three months until ₹1,770 is not sacrificed on the way down.

About the analysts:

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India: Trade name: William O'Neil India Pvt. Ltd. Its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015543.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

