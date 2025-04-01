Markets
Top stock picks: Market experts recommend these stocks to buy today
Summary
- Discover the top stocks recommended by MarketSmith India, Ankush Bajaj and Raja Venkataraman for 1 April
Best stocks to buy today, MarketSmith India's recommendations for 1 April:
Aster DM Healthcare: Current market price: ₹ 483.50 | Buy range: ₹ 470–487 | Profit goal: ₹ 560 | Stop loss: ₹448 | Timeframe: 2–3 months
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more