Top picks: ICICI Securities recommends these midcap and smallcap stocks to buy

“The higher growth is attributable to the significantly larger impact of covid on mid and small cap space and the imminent opening up of the economy over the next two years which is likely to show higher growth on a depressed base. Mid and small caps have the lion’s share of the most severely impacted sectors due to covid such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, cinema, casino, travel agents, travel bags, air lines, retail stores, capital goods, small banks & NBFCs," the note stated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}