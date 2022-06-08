Top stock picks: Pharma stocks to buy & hold as suggested by Sharekhan

“Over the past around two years, the Pharma index, has consistently outperformed the benchmark indices reporting a sturdy 50% returns as compared to a 37% returns by the benchmark. Strong outperformance is expected to continue going ahead as well. Albeit over January 2022 till date, Nifty Pharma has underperformed the benchmarks, factoring in transient headwinds, which could drag the performance of companies in the near term. Over the years, Indian pharmaceutical companies have developed strong capabilities and have proven to be a dependable source for global pharma companies. The confluence of other factors including focus on specialty/complex products in addition to emerging opportunities in the API space would be key growth drivers. Collectively, though near-term headwinds are likely to sustain, longterm growth prospects are intact and, based on this, we have a Positive view on the sector," Sharekhan has claimed based on the valuations of the pharma sector.