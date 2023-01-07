Top stock picks: Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on these 3 NBFC stocks

“As per the company’s business update, AUM growth in Q3’23 was strong at 5.7% QoQ (marginally below our expectation of 6.5%). Customer franchise as of 31stDec-22 was 66.0mn (+19.1% YoY/+4.9% QoQ). New customers for Q3’23 stood at 3.1mn (+19.2% QoQ). Both these parameters have continued to show strength and company has managed to better the run rate achieved in Q2’23. Deposit momentum was also strong and showed a 9.1% QoQ growth, at a time when there is intense competition for deposits between Banks and NBFCs. The omni-channel platform will provide a fully-integrated, seamless experience for customers to navigate between online and offline channels in a smooth manner and enable BAF to be preferred interface for users. Full roll-out of omni channel platform by FY23 will provide a fully-integrated, seamless experience for customers with improved UI/UX platform, upgraded web experience and increased penetration of Super App. Bajaj Finance has seen good traction in the non-captive two wheeler financing business launched in July. We recommend ‘BUY’ on BAF at TP of ₹8,953 (TP unchanged)," they said in a note.