Bajaj Auto: The stock after the short correction has bottomed out near the significant 200 DMA and trend line support of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart and has indicated a decent pullback with improved bias. With the relative strength index (RSI) also well placed is on the rise and has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone with immense upside potential to carry on the momentum still further, said the brokerage while suggest to buy Bajaj Auto shares and accumulate this stock for an upside target of ₹4,130 keeping the stop loss of ₹3,640.