Tata Consumer, Advanced Enzyme among top 3 technical stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
- Prabhudas Lilladher has shared three top stock picks based on the technical research
Domestic brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher has shared three top stock picks based on the technical research that investors can look to buy, which are Tata Consumer, Bajaj Auto, and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited.
Prabhudas Lilladher's top stock picks -
Tata Consumer: “The stock has been in a trending mode and now has made a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and is poised to rise further upward . The indicators have been favorable and looks attractive for an up move in the coming days. With also good volume participation supporting our positive bias, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target price of ₹880 of keeping a stop loss of ₹770," the note stated.
Part of the conglomerate Tata Group, Tata Consumer Products is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG) and headquartered in Mumbai.
Bajaj Auto: The stock after the short correction has bottomed out near the significant 200 DMA and trend line support of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart and has indicated a decent pullback with improved bias. With the relative strength index (RSI) also well placed is on the rise and has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone with immense upside potential to carry on the momentum still further, said the brokerage while suggest to buy Bajaj Auto shares and accumulate this stock for an upside target of ₹4,130 keeping the stop loss of ₹3,640.
Bajaj Auto Limited is an Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company based in Pune. It manufactures motorcycles, scooters and auto rickshaws.
Advanced Enzymes: “The stock has corrected from the level of 503 to consolidate at around 250 levels and with the positive candle pattern formed, the stock looks potentially poised for an upside bounce. . The RSI indicator is positive , we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹380 keeping a stop loss of ₹280," recommended Prabhudas Lilladher.
Advanced Enzymes is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and research & development centers across India, US and Europe.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
