Top stock picks: Sharekhan says to BUY these agri & specialty chemical stocks

Top stock picks: Sharekhan says to BUY these agri & specialty chemical stocks3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:21 PM IST
- Following the announcement of robust earnings growth guided by price hikes, high export growth, and margin improvement by agriculture companies, and strong revenue/earnings growth by specialty chemical companies due to high raw material/logistics/energy costs in Q4FY2022, brokerage firm Sharekhan has maintained its bullish phase on some quality agri and specialty chemicals stocks.