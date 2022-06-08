Top stock picks: Sharekhan says to BUY these agri & specialty chemical stocks

Top speciality chemical stocks to buy

For the speciality chemical space the brokerage claims that “Aggregate revenue growth of 35% y-o-y was marginally higher as compared to our estimate with large beat for NOCIL (revenue up by 44% y-o-y) and Vinati Organics (revenue up 74% y-o-y) reflecting price hike and ramp-up of new projects. Aggregate OPM improved 290 q-o-q but still remain lower on y-o-y basis due to continued high raw material cost and logistic issues. Having said that, NOCIL and SRF reported a rise in margins both y-o-y and q-o-q led by better pricing environment. Consequently, PAT growth of 34.5% y-o-y was much ahead of expectations led by better margin performance and good revenue growth. SRF, NOCIL and Vinati Organics were the best performers while Atul missed our estimate. SRF guided for robust revenue growth of 20% y-o-y for specialty chemical and sustained strong margin for chemical segment while Aarti Industries EBITDA growth guidance of high single digit disappointed."