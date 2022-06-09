Top stock picks: These consumer durable stocks are good to BUY says Sharekhan

By picking large cap sector, the brokerage has said “Stock prices of most companies in our universe have corrected from their recent highs, in line with the correction in broader indices. The sharp correction in recent times resulted in valuations looking attractive, considering the trading discount to their last five years’ average multiple. In the large-cap space, we like HUL, Nestle India, and Asian Paints, which have a strong brand portfolio consistently gaining shares in the domestic market. In terms of valuations, companies such as HUL and Nestle India have underperformed the broader indices for the past one year. Hence, risk reward is favourable."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}