Top stock picks to watch from Dairy sector by ICICI Securities

“We believe the dairy companies need to raise prices again in coming quarters to pass on higher milk procurement prices. However, we continue to model EBITDA margins of dairy companies to correct 50-100bps in FY23. However, with higher inflation and likely better volumes (with higher sales to HoReCa), the revenue growth is likely to remain strong. From our channel checks, we also note most dairy companies had strong ice cream sales in H1FY23. We have a BUY rating on Heritage Foods, Dodla Dairy, and a HOLD rating on Hatsun Agro, Parag Milk Foods," the brokerage has further added.

