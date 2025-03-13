Top stock picks today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 13 March

Following O'Neil's methodology of market direction, we shifted the index status to ‘downtrend’ on Tuesday as Nifty Bank breached its recent correction low of 47,844. Looking ahead, the status will be upgraded to ‘rally attempt’ once Nifty Bank closes in the green or in the upper half of the day's range and remains above that low for three consecutive sessions. A follow-through day will then be required to confirm a transition back to ‘uptrend’.