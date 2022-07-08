“Refrigerant gases SRF (BUY) and fluoropolymers players GFL (BUY) will continue to reap the benefit of strong pricing environment in FY23. While players such as Aarti Industries (BUY) and Deepak Nitrite (BUY) may have to contend with some volatility due to large capex commissioning. FMCG/niche chemicals’ players such as Galaxy Surfactants (BUY) and Fine Organics (HOLD) shall benefit from margin expansion," Edelweiss added.