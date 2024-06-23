Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying GAIL, and Kajaria Ceramics tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - GAIL Ltd, and Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Stock Market News: Profit-booking took centre stage on Friday's session, prompting the domestic benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and Sensex, to give up early morning gains and remain in the negative throughout the day's trading.
