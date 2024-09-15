Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities recommends two stocks to buy this week: Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

Stock Market News: Following a record-breaking rise in the previous session, the domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, paused on Friday and ended modestly down due to profit-taking.

The Sensex fell 0.09% to 82,890.94, while the Nifty 50 finished 0.13% down at 25,356.5.

Both indices increased by around 2% for the week, marking the highest advances since June's end. The week's gains were led by a 3% increase in consumer stocks, which are expected to climb in volume and demand owing to a consistent monsoon. A 2.8% rise was anticipated for IT companies, a significant portion of which comes from the United States, ahead of next week's almost certain Fed rate cut.

The major domestic and global economic data, such as India's WPI Inflation (YoY) (Aug), India's Bank Loan Growth, India's Trade Balance (Aug), India FX Reserves (USD), US Core Retail Sales (MoM) (Aug), US Industrial Production (MoM) (Aug), US Fed Interest Rate Decision, US FOMC Economic Projections, US FOMC Press Conference, US Initial Jobless Claims, and China PBoC Loan Prime Rate (Sep), will serve as a guide for the market, according to Palka Arora Chopra, Director of Master Capital Services Ltd.

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities The Nifty 50 reclaimed new highs as rate cut hopes and benign inflation expectations helped by good monsoon and lower brent prices boosted on sentiments. Strong FII inflows augmented robust domestic liquidity situation, that helped Nifty 50 to gain 2% (25,356) for the week, ahead of US Fed meeting next week. Nifty Mid cap and Small cap indices gained 2.8% and 1.2% respectively.

The Nifty 50 formed a strong bull candle on weekly time frame as it completely reversed past week's losses, in faster time, indicating continuation of uptrend. Going forward, we expect index to sustain its upward trajectory and gradually head towards 25,800 while key support is placed at last week lows of 24,750 levels. While volatility around Fed Meeting cannot be ruled out, we advise to deploy buy on dips approach.

Our view is anchored upon following key observations:

Private banks showing signs of strength and with their significant weightage likely to steer Nifty 50 higher.

Sectorally, BFSI, IT, Metals, Consumption are expected to outperform.

Liquidity: FIIs have been net buyers in four out of past five sessions. With prospects of rate cuts in US, we expect FII money returning to EM and India stands to benefit significantly. This is incrementally positive with already robust domestic liquidity.

September seasonality favours buying dips: historically, September volatility with average of 3% decline has provided buying opportunity as 3M forward returns have been around 7% with 78% probability.

Brent: Prices continue their down trend after breakdown from one year consolidation. Expect prices to head towards $67 over coming months while upsides capped at $80.

On the Bank Nifty front, index appears at the cusp of breaking out of Bullis inverse head and shoulder pattern on daily chart. With private banks showing strength and PSU banks being oversold, we expect Bank nifty to head higher towards 52,600 levels in coming weeks while last week lows of 50,400 remains a support.

Top Stock Recommendations 1. Buy Infosys CMP ₹1,943, Target ₹2,110, Stoploss ₹1,810.

2. Buy IndusInd Bank CMP ₹1,462, Target ₹1,620, Stoploss ₹1,330.

