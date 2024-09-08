Stock Market News: Ahead of a significant US employment data that could potentially affect the scope and timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, investors were nervous, and the domesticbenchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, posted their worst week in three months on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex closed at 81,183.93, marking a 1.24% drop of 1,017.23 points, which is its lowest level since August 23. Similarly, the Nifty 50 decreased by 292.95 points or 1.17% to end at 24,852.15, showing a decline for the third consecutive day.

According to government data released on Friday, employment in the US increased in August but fell short of forecasts as the unemployment rate continued to decline. According to the Department of Labor, the largest economy in the world gained an estimated 142,000 jobs last month, up from the revised total of 89,000 for July.

The deadline set by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for foreign institutional investor (FII) disclosure requirements sent a shockwave through the domesitc market on Friday, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Nevertheless, in the long run, this is not likely to affect how profitable India is for FIIs. Short-term expectations point to a subdued trend continuing due to inflated valuations and a lack of new market drivers.

Domestic investors would be keenly observing the rupee's movement against the dollar, crude oil prices, and the investment patterns of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs), according to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd. In addition, changes in the price of crude oil and geopolitical developments will have a significant impact on market movements in the upcoming weeks.

Market Outlook by Dharmesh Shah, Vice President, ICICI Securities The index stated the week on a firm note and recorded new all time high of 25,333 on Monday, however global volatility triggered profit taking after 14 session rally leading Nifty 50 to close 1.45% down. Nifty Midcap index lost 1% while Small cap index closed flat.

The Nifty 50 snapped three-week winning streak and formed a Engulfing Bearish Candlestick pattern on weekly time frame indicating profit taking amid overbought prices and pause in upward momentum.

Going forward, we expect last week highs of 25,300 to act as strong hurdle in coming week and Nifty 50 to undergo retracement of past three-week rally as prices reached overbought conditions.

Meanwhile stock specific action may continue with key support for index at 24,500 levels where supportive efforts are expected to emerge, which is value of rising 50-day ema and 61.8% retracement of recent three-week rally.

Our view is anchored upon following key observations:

a) Historically, September has been a month with elevated volatility both domestically and globally. With Nifty 50 already witnessing three-week rally, we expect markets to witness bouts of volatility and undergo short term corrective phase. From structural point of view, this will only make long term trend healthy.

b) Brent prices were down 7% during last week as fear of slowdown and higher US production weighed on sentiment. Prices are at the cusp of break down from past eight-month triangular consolidation.

c) Over past 10 sessions, on 70% occasions breadth was in favour of declines indicating profit taking after a good run up. This may continue for next few sessions.

d) Sectorally, Pharma, FMCG, IT are expected to relatively perform better. PSU banks appear oversold technically and are poised for a bounce back.

On the Bank Nifty front, short term trend remains corrective. Index formed a bearish engulfing line pattern on weekly chart indicating corrective bias. We expect index to consolidate in 51,800 to 50,000 range in coming week.

Top Stock Recommendations 1. Buy Kajaria Ceramics CMP ₹1,460, Target ₹1,595, Stoploss ₹1,335.

2. Buy Natco Pharma CMP ₹1,550, Target ₹1,700, Stoploss ₹1,425.

Disclaimer: The Research Analyst or his relatives or I-Sec do not have actual/beneficial ownership of 1% or more securities of the subject company, at the end of 06/09/2024 or have no other financial interest and do not have any material conflict of interest.