Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, rose more than 2% to reach new highs on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the GDP growth forecast to 7.2% for 2024-25 from 7% before.
