Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying RIL, and Larsen & Toubro tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T).
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, finished the special live trading session on Saturday, May 18, with gains, extending their current three-day rally driven by fresh foreign capital inflows and encouraging cues from across the globe. The small and mid-cap indexes outpaced the benchmark indices, and all sectoral indices finished in the green.
