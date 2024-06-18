Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying RIL, and LIC today
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Stock Market News: Despite a flat and slow start, the domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 finished Friday's session in the green.
