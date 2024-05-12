Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and Jindal Steel & Power tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - State Bank of India (SBI), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended a four-day losing skid and regained stronger ground on Friday due to a surge in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, ITC, and Bharti Airtel along with a positive trend overseas.
