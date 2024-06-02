Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and NTPC tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy this week - State Bank of India (SBI), and NTPC .
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, bonds and the rupee are expected to rise during Monday's trading session following exit polls that projected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party had won fairly in the general elections that ended on Saturday.
