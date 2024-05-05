Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, and Power Grid Corp tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - State Bank of India (SBI), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50 plunged dramatically down on Friday, May 3, as profit taking across sectors prevented them from holding the gains seen in early trade.
