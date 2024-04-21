Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying SBI, Bharat Dynamics on April 22
The Nifty made a sharp recovery (400 points) on Friday, as buying demand emerged near key support of 21700, despite weak sentiments, as prices approached oversold readings.
Indian stock market: The Sensex and the Nifty 50, key domestic equity indices, wrapped up Friday's trading session positively after four consecutive days of losses, amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started