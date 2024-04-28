Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying Tata Power and Oil India tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - Tata Power Co Ltd and Oil India Ltd.
Stock Market News: Following a five-day surge, the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, buckled under selling pressure on Friday as investors reduced their exposure to banking, and financial stocks amid mixed global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started