Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities suggests buying Reliance, Delhivery tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Dharmesh Shah of ICICI Securities has recommended two stocks to buy on Monday - Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Delhivery Ltd.
Stock Market News: The banking and information technology (IT) stocks prompted the domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, to decline 1% each on Friday in reaction to high US inflation statistics earlier this week that dimmed prospects of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. With both finishing in red, the Pharma Index and the Healthcare Index exhibited most severe hardship among all the sectoral indices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started