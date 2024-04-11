Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying Sun TV and Nippon Life India tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Sun TV Network Ltd and Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, finished Wednesday's session on a positive note as metal, public sector undertakings (PSU) bank, and oil and gas stocks led the way amid mixed global cues ahead of US inflation data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started