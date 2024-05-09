Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying DMart, and Nestlé India today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), and Nestlé India Ltd today.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Thursday's session with a neutral-to-negative stance on the backdrop of mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 opened at 22,289.75, down 12.75 points, while the Sensex was down 22.35 points, beginning at 73,444.04.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started