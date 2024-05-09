Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Thursday's session with a neutral-to-negative stance on the backdrop of mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 opened at 22,289.75, down 12.75 points, while the Sensex was down 22.35 points, beginning at 73,444.04. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, FII aggressive selling, which has reached a total of ₹15,863 crores this month, is a significant current trend in the market. Despite their continued buying, DIIs are not as aggressive as they previously were because of some uncertainty over the election results. It's critical to recognise that, in addition to the high US bond yields there is now another driver driving FII selling.

This is the outperformance of the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, continued Vijayakumar. In the past month, the Shanghai Composite has increased by 2.62% and the Hang Seng by a staggering 8.8%, compared to the 1.5% decline on the Nifty 50. The markets in China and Hong Kong have relatively low PEs, about 10, but the market in India has twice the PE of these two regions.

FIIs are expected to sell as long as the Chinese and Hong Kong markets continue to prosper. The main cause of the frontline financials' downturn is FII selling.

Technically, there's no change in the price action for Nifty 50, but a positive note that can be considered is the price holding at a crucial support level, coinciding with a bullish gap and 61.8% retracement of the rally seen from April lows. The oversold intra-day conditions prompted prices to defend these key levels, said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives, Angel One.

Going ahead, the focus will be on how prices react around 22,150–22,100 levels; a breach could signal a 'Rising Channel' breakdown, potentially leading to further decline towards 22,000 and testing April lows of 21,800 in the near term. Although the sentiments seem frail, and a break of this support sooner or later is anticipated; however, short-term consolidation or a relief bounce from current levels due to oversold conditions should not be ruled out. In such a scenario, intra-day traders can emphasize stock-specific movements, considering the improved broader market conditions seen in the last session, while positional traders might view this bounce as an opportunity to trim long positions, especially as we get closer to the key Lok Sabha election results. We continue to reiterate that volatility is likely to be on the higher side, and hence one should avoid undue risk, advised Krishan.

Top Stock Recommendations For Thursday by Osho Krishan On stocks to buy today, Osho Krishan recommended two stocks - Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), and Nestlé India Ltd.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart) DMart has also seen a robust move of over 3 percent on the back of strong volumes. Importantly, the counter has spurt from its 21 DEMA, marking a V-shaped recovery on the daily chart, and has headed for the 52-week high. On the technical front, a positive crossover on the 14-period RSI adds a bullish quotient, and a sustained breakout would likely trigger fresh traction to propel the counter northwards from a broader term view.

Nestlé India Ltd Nestlé India has seen strong traction in the last couple of trading sessions as it resurged from its 200 SMA. The counter is hovering near the cluster of its short-term EMAs and is on the verge of a ‘Sloping Trendline’ breakout on the daily chart. On the oscillator front, MACD and RSI both have showcased a positive crossover, suggesting strong momentum in the comparable period. Also, from the risk-reward point of view, the counter is placed in a lucrative zone and seems poised to continue its upward march.

Hence, we recommend to BUY Nestlé India around ₹2,530-2,520 keeping a stop loss of ₹2,435 for a potential Target of ₹2,640-2,660," said Osho.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

