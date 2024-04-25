Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying FACT and Varun Beverages today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) and Varun Beverages Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, started Thursday's trading session down as they took a break following four straight days of gains. The Kotak Bank share price slump contributed to the benchmark indices' decline. In the meantime, broader market continued to trade higher. The top gainers in today's session were the Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank stocks.
